Majority of employers planning to expand workforce in power & energy sector: Report

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) More than 60 per cent of companies in the power and energy sector are planning to onboard more workforce to align their strategies with emerging trends, a report said on Thursday.

The government has unveiled a comprehensive investment plan worth Rs 9.15 lakh crore (USD 109.50 billion) to further strengthen energy infrastructure and meet the projected demand of 458 GW by 2032, according to the TeamLease Services' Employment Outlook Report for HY2 (October 2024 - March 2025).

This plan, led by the Ministry of Power, aims to strengthen the national power grid and boost energy security.

The sector is witnessing a substantial increase in hiring demand, with 63 per cent of companies indicating plans to expand their workforce, the report said.

"With a bold commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and sourcing 50 per cent of its electricity from renewables by 2030, India is positioning itself as a leader in the global clean energy movement. These ambitious targets are creating a strong demand for a highly skilled workforce," TeamLease Services Chief Operating Officer Subburathinam P said.

As companies align their hiring strategies with emerging trends, they will be better positioned to capitalise on opportunities in sustainability, energy efficiency, and grid modernisation, he said.

"The insights from our report will help businesses navigate this evolving landscape and build a workforce that can drive long-term industry growth," he added.

The 'Employment Outlook Report' is based on primary and secondary research, including perspectives from 1,307 employers across 23 industries.

Among existing job locations, Bengaluru leads with 51 per cent of employers expanding their workforce, followed by Coimbatore and Bhopal at 50 per cent, the report said.

For emerging job markets, Vadodara tops the list at 21 per cent, followed by Vishakhapatnam (17 per cent) and Bhopal (15 per cent), it added.

Further, the report found that engineering positions are the most sought-after job roles in the power and energy sector with 63 per cent hiring, and sales professionals accounting for 61 per cent of the hiring demand.

ICT (Information and Communication Technology) specialists make up 48 per cent of the recruitment sentiment, it said.

Key positions in renewable energy, energy efficiency consulting, and smart grid analysis are also seeing an uptick in demand to support clean energy initiatives and sustainability targets, it added.