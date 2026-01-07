Majority of Indian consumers consider jewellery as core wealth asset: Deloitte India

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) As many as 86 per cent of Indian consumers consider gold and jewellery as a preferred instrument for wealth creation, said a Deloitte India report on Wednesday.

It said that jewellery's role in consumer portfolios is expanding beyond wealth preservation.

"86 per cent of Indian consumers now consider gold and jewellery a preferred instrument for wealth creation, underscoring the category's enduring asset role, nearly matching market-linked products such as mutual funds and stocks (87 per cent)," it said.

It added that consumers aged 45 and above display a stronger inclination towards investment-led purchases.

"India's jewellery market is at an inflection point where consumption is no longer defined only by tradition or price, but by a convergence of wealth creation, self-expression and everyday relevance," Praveen Govindu, Partner, Deloitte India, said.

Further, the report said that Indian jewellery retailers operate at EBITDA margins of 5–10 per cent, compared with about 12 per cent for global peers, leading to capital lock-in and margin pressure. PTI RR CS RR ANU ANU