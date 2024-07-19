Majority of Indian employees experience burnout due to work-related stress: Report

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Around 62 per cent of Indian employees experience burnout, triple the global average of 20 per cent, due to work-related stress and poor work-life balance, as per a report by digital healthcare platform MediBuddy and CII.

The report, which was released on Friday, also highlighted that a massive number of job seekers consider employee wellness programmes crucial in their decision-making process.

The report 'Mapping India's Corporate Health and Wellness Landscape' emphasised the importance of customised wellness programmes based on employee demographics and personalised prevention strategies.

As per the report, 71 per cent of employees spend an average of 5 per cent of their annual income on out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

This underscores the need for more comprehensive employer-provided healthcare options, the report suggested.

It also found that only 24 per cent of employees feel satisfied with their current workplace health options.

This indicates a significant gap between employee needs and existing corporate wellness programmes, it noted.

The report emphasises the wellness programmes that extend benefits to their loved ones, including dependents, and offer convenient healthcare options like tele consultations.

Employees also prefer adaptable wellness programmes that accommodate flexible work options, such as virtual fitness classes and mental health apps.

"The landscape of employee well-being is evolving rapidly, traditional wellness initiatives, while valuable are no longer enough. This report highlights a significant opportunity for Indian corporations to enhance their approach to employee health and wellness," MediBuddy Co-founder & CEO Satish Kannan said.

The report serves as a roadmap for that transformation, offering insights that can shape the future of corporate wellness in India, he added.

Kanan said the report is based on insights from the employees of close to 1,000 companies who are utilising MediBuddy services. PTI MSS SGC SHW