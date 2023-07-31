Majority of Indians turn to physical bank branches to resolve issues: Survey

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) About 70 per cent of people in the country prefer physical bank branches for a solution to any specific issue, a study by Accenture has revealed.

A total of 1,560, or 78 per cent, of 2,000 people who took part in the study in the country said they preferred a physical bank branch in their neighbourhood.

Seven out of 10 people surveyed said they turn to bank branches to get a specific issue resolved.

Globally, 63 per cent of people said they prefer having a bank branch nearby, the study found.

A total of 49,000 consumers from 33 countries took part in the survey, and the general consensus was that people prefer interaction with banks before taking financial decisions, it stated.

Notably, government think-tank Niti Aayog has proposed the setting up of digital banks, which would principally rely on the Internet to offer services to mitigate various banking-related concerns of customers. PTI GRJ TRB TRB MR