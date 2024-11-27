Majority of parents experience vulgar ads in online content marked for kids: LocalCircles

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Around 60 per cent of parents in a survey admit that they have experienced age-inappropriate advertisements in online content marked appropriate for all audiences, including children, online survey platform LocalCircles said in a report.

In the last three years, parents have frequently come across advertisements related to gambling/gaming, undergarments and sexual wellness while viewing universally suitable content online.

"60 per cent of parents surveyed have experienced one or more instances, where age-inappropriate advertisements were inserted in a programme, video or movie, marked appropriate for all audiences or children," the survey report said.

The survey claims to have received over 30,000 responses from parents located in 305 districts of India, while the number of replies varied from question to question.

"The platforms and the government must ensure that the advertisements are always based on the content being played live instead of the device owner profile as many children in India are sharing a device with their parents," LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia said.

About 88 per cent of the parents surveyed are strongly in favour of the government imposing a high penalty for violating norms for age-appropriate advertisements.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said there is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms.

In the Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said the Parliamentary Standing Committee should take up the issue and also called for a consensus to frame more strict laws in this regard.

In response to a question on the type of advertisement content experienced by them, 41 per cent out of 10,698 respondents indicated "gambling/ gaming (direct or surrogate)" most shown advertisement in content declared suitable for children.

Around 35 per cent of parents said they have frequently seen undergarments and lingerie advertisements, 29 per cent sexual wellness, and 24 per cent claimed to have seen liquor (direct or surrogate) and tobacco (direct or surrogate) advertisements and movies or shows that are not age appropriate.