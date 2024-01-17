Majority of professionals considering job change in 2024, says report

Mumbai: Nearly 88 per cent of professionals are considering a new job this year amid an increase in competition, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the desire for better work-life balance (42 per cent) and need for higher wages (37 per cent) in a challenging economic environment are the biggest reasons for mulling changing jobs.

The LinkedIn report is based on a research by Censuswide on 1,097 professionals in full-time or part-time employment across India between November 24 and December 12, 2023.

About 88 per cent of professionals in the country are considering a new job in 2024, up by 4 per cent compared to last year, a LinkedIn report revealed.

They are also willing to explore new career paths with almost 8 in 10 (79 per cent) Indian professionals interviewed saying they are looking for opportunities outside their industry or role.

Around 72 per cent of professionals interviewed said they have changed their job search approach, like experimenting with new formats such as video and digital resumes.

They are also keen on using AI with around 81 per cent of professionals saying it can help make their job hunt more efficient and productive, it noted.

Over 79 per cent of professionals are posting more content on LinkedIn and 83 per cent are becoming more active in growing their professional network, the report added.

To be successful in their job hunt, it's essential for professionals to stand out by dedicating time to spruce up their profiles, highlighting their skills, and staying informed about industry developments, LinkedIn India Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee said.