Majority of startups look to upskill employees to equip them with next-gen capabilities: Report

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) As artificial intelligence and automation are increasingly reshaping workplaces, the demand for employees' upskilling programmes has surged, with a majority of startups looking to upskill their workforce, a report said on Wednesday.

This report by professional education company Imarticus Learning is based on data from over 300 Indian and global corporations.

Over 70 per cent of startups are looking to upskill their employees in the application of AI in their domain, blockchain, and product management through short-term, skill-based programmes, the report said.

"Today's corporate L&D landscape has moved beyond just ticking boxes...At a time when AI and automation are changing job roles faster than ever, the surge in demand for domain and skill-specific training programmes is a positive sign.

"We have seen a clear shift towards personalisation in learning journeys, and this is especially prominent in sectors undergoing rapid tech disruption or regulatory evolution, including BFSI, financial services, IT, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing," Imarticus Learning founder and CEO Nikhil Barshikar said.

The report further revealed that the e-commerce and retail segment is witnessing an 18 per cent growth in learning and development (L&D) initiatives.

Notably, 60 per cent of retail companies are now focusing on training frontline staff in digital tools, signalling a shift towards tech-enabled customer experience strategies, it added.

The manufacturing sector has reported a 30 per cent growth in demand for Industry 4.0 and automation-focused training.

Companies are investing heavily in programmes related to IoT, predictive analytics, and digital supply chain management, addressing the critical need for future-ready industrial teams, the report stated.

In technology and financial services, 80 per cent of companies opt for certifications in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity and cloud computing to equip their teams with next-gen capabilities.