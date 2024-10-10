Majority of Tata group stocks rise; TCS, Tata Motors end in red

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Fourteen of the 21 listed Tata group companies, including Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Corp and Tata Teleservices, ended in the positive territory on the bourses on Thursday.

While shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and five other group firms closed in red.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away late on Wednesday. He was 86.

Shares of 14 of Tata group's listed companies closed in the green while seven ended in the negative territory.

TRF scrip surged 6.31 per cent to close at Rs 510.30 apiece, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (5.75 per cent), Tata Investment Corporation (5.71 per cent), Tata Chemicals (4.07 per cent), TajGVK Hotels & Resorts (2.24 per cent) and Indian Hotels Company rose 1.82 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tata Power, Nelco, Tejas Networks, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Tata Steel and Tata Communications also rose on the exchange.

On the other hand, Tata Group's retail firm fell 2.27 per cent to close at Rs 8,033.30 apiece, Titan declined 1.33 per cent, Tata Motors (1.10 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (0.56 per cent), Voltas (0.49 per cent), Tata Consumer Products (0.47 per cent) and Rallis India (0.45 per cent) on the BSE.

However, the market capitalisation of the group's listed companies fell by Rs 14,110.14 crore to Rs 33.41 lakh crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 144.31 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 81,611.41.

On Thursday, country's largest IT services firm TCS reported a 4.99 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 11,909 crore in the September 2024 quarter, held back by a narrowing of profit margin.

The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of Rs 11,342 crore in the year-ago period, while in the preceding June quarter, it had a post-tax net profit of Rs 12,040 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' revenues rose 7.06 per cent to Rs 64,988 crore from Rs 60,698 crore in the year-ago period and were marginally higher compared to Rs 63,575 crore in the June quarter. PTI HG HG SHW