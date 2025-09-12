Majority of women in tech sector believe AI can help them access better opportunities: Report

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) A majority of women working in the technology sector are ready to embrace AI as a real driver of equal opportunity, with 78 per cent of the respondents believing it can help them access better and in-demand opportunities, a report said on Friday.

The report by jobs and career platform apna.co is based on inputs from over 11,300 women working in the technology sector across the country.

There is a decisive shift toward workplace equity, with 78 per cent of women in the technology sector believing that AI can help them access better and in-demand opportunities, the report said.

The maximum respondents (52 per cent) were Gen Z (under 25 years), nearly 60 per cent of them hailing from tier II-III cities, and two-thirds studied at non-elite colleges.

Further, the report revealed that women in the tech sector are actively preparing for an AI-driven future, with 58 per cent of the respondents already pursuing AI/ML training through jobs, formal programmes, or self-learning, while another 24 per cent planning to start soon.

The intent is strongest among GenZ respondents (62 per cent) and those from non-elite tier II-III colleges (70 per cent), it added.

It also found that nearly half of the respondents aim to become AI software developers, followed by 19 per cent targeting data science and ML roles, 14 per cent product management, and 10 per cent research.

The trend points to women prioritising industry-facing, high-demand roles.

"This shows that women in tech are ready to embrace AI - not as a buzzword, but as a real driver of equal opportunity. It's inspiring to see that 58 per cent are already using AI at work or actively learning it, and many more are preparing to follow," Apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

Meanwhile, the report found that nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of women in tech revealed that AI expertise now matters more than graduating from an elite college.

The belief was strongest among Gen Z respondents (62 per cent of those aged 22-25 years) and women from tier II-III cities (74 per cent compared to 66 per cent in metros).

When asked about their biggest challenges in pursuing AI opportunities, 42 per cent of respondents stressed the need for better access to quality opportunities, 27 per cent pointed out stronger mentorship, and 19 per cent called for advanced training options. PTI SM BAL BAL