Majority of workers in India considering changing employers: Aon study

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Majority of workers in India are either in the process of moving employers or might seek new employment in the next 12 months, according to a study by leading global professional services firm Aon plc.

Aon plc's 2025 Employee Sentiment Study noted that 82 per cent of surveyed employees in India are either in the process of moving employers or might seek new employment in the next 12 months, compared to 60 per cent across the globe.

The global study of more than 9,000 employees across 23 geographies, including the US, the UK, China, India and Australia, found that a majority of workers in India are considering changing employers.

The study further revealed that 7 per cent of employees feel undervalued in India, compared to 13 per cent globally.

"Until recently, very few companies considered how benefits, wellness and healthcare programs could shape their employer brand and employee value proposition. Post-Covid, we are seeing changes as employees increasingly value these programs, and companies are more actively branding and communicating their availability to current and future employees.

"A multigenerational workforce is accelerating this change, while advanced technology is making it easier to implement these programs. In the next decade, companies that excel in benefits, health and wellness will have a significant opportunity to position themselves as best-in-class employers," Nitin Sethi, head of Talent Solutions for India, at Aon, said.

Employee expectations in India have shifted significantly, driven by changing demographics. While compensation remains the most influential factor when deciding to stay with or join a company, the increased emphasis on work-life balance as a benefit opportunity is striking, as per the study.

Around 76 per cent of those surveyed said they would be willing to sacrifice existing benefits for a better choice of benefits, the study said, adding that the top five valued benefits for the Indian workforce are -- work-life balance programmes, medical coverage, career development, paid time off and retirement savings.

While India has a young workforce, the awareness of the importance of retirement and financial planning is surprising. It’s a change that may be driven by a greater understanding of the impact of inflation on daily living, especially as entry-level wages in many sectors have seen few rises, the study said.

"Employees are increasingly aware of the advantages of medical and life benefits,” said Ashley Dsilva, head of Health and Wealth Solutions and director and principal officer for India at Aon.

The study also found that 10 per cent of surveyed employees in the country had no confidence that their employer is investing in their skills development and training to prepare them for the future of work.

Moreover, employees surveyed showed a higher commitment to improving their AI skill set, with 43 per cent feeling motivated to develop new skills to stay relevant when asked about AI compared to 35 per cent globally.