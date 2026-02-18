Make AI easy to use: Zoom COO

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) People in India are willing to adopt new technologies, and companies here should focus on making their products easy to use, Zoom’s Chief Operating Officer Aparna Bawa said on Wednesday.

This will help make AI accessible to more people and reduce the technology gap, she said.

"In India people are willing to embrace new technologies and new things...Cell phones are there in the remote corners...so why should India not embrace AI, and there are billions of people, if you can make things easy to use...if you can do that and you guys are capable of doing that...I would not think of it as the race has been taken over by two big countries, the world is for you," she said.

The US and China are making huge investments on AI (artificial intelligence).

Bawa was speaking at a session - Scaling Trusted AI for 8 billion + - in the AI Impact Summit.

She said that several companies across the globe are using the Zoom platform.

"And how do we do that? We do that because we're easy to use," she added.

Citing an example of ChatGPT, the COO said it uses natural language to actually democratise AI, so that anybody could pick it up and use it.

"And that is going to be the critical thing," she said adding usage of AI will help promote economic growth.

Speaking at the session, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said there is a need to bring AI skills to the global South and India is a focal point for this activity.

"It's why last year we announced at Microsoft that we would bring AI skills to 20 million people across India. It's why this week through Microsoft Elevate, we're launching a new program to bring skills to 2 million educators so that they can then bring those skills to their students," he added.