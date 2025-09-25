Make in India 2.0 to focus on sectors that will shape global economy over next 25 yrs: Amit Shah

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the Centre’s ‘Make in India 2.0’ initiative will focus on emerging sectors that will be a big part of the global economy in the next 25 years.

Speaking at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards event in Mumbai, he said global economy analysts have been acknowledging India's growth story.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi began reforms in the banking sector, which was plagued by corruption and lack of transparency. A total of 53 crore bank accounts have been opened in the last 10 years to give the poorest of the poor access to banking,” he said.

The Modi government brought in transparency in the data concerning Non-Performing Assets (NPA), said the Union minister, adding that the government infused Rs 3.10 lakh crore capital in the banking sector.

“Make in India 2.0 will focus on emerging sectors that will be a big part of the global economy in the next 25 years,” he added. PTI ND VT NR