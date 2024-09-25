Make in India initiative helping boost apparel manufacturing, exports: Sakthivel

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Steps taken under the government's flagship initiative Make in India in September 2014 are helping boost domestic apparel manufacturing and increasing exports, AMHSSC Chairman A Sakthivel said.

The Apparel, Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) aims to promote skilled manpower in the sector by designing training programmes based on industry demands.

"The Make in India initiative has laid a strong foundation for the apparel industry to flourish. As we move forward, the focus will remain on innovation, sustainability, and skilling," Sakthivel said.

It is helping the Indian apparel industry to register healthy growth through manufacturing and exports, he said.

"The sector's sustained growth, driven by skill development, innovation, and increased domestic manufacturing, aligns with the country's broader goals of self-reliance and global competitiveness," he said.

Sakthivel added that by focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing, attracting foreign investment, and enhancing infrastructure, this initiative has opened new opportunities for millions in the sector.

The council is committed to equip the workforce with the skills required to meet industry demands and drive growth in the sector.

"Make in India has been instrumental in positioning India as a competitive player in the global apparel and textile market," he said.

Sakthivel also said that the Indian apparel industry has been one of the primary beneficiaries of the initiative, contributing significantly to job creation and export growth.

"With the government's focus on improving manufacturing infrastructure, reducing regulatory barriers, and introducing favourable trade policies, India has become a preferred destination for apparel production. As a result, the sector has witnessed a surge in exports and enhanced its global competitiveness," he added. PTI RR RR SHW