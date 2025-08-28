Make-in-India push: HrdWyr’s indigenous chip to debut on boAt TWS charging case

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) boAt on Thursday said it has collaborated with semiconductor startup HrdWyr on chip designed entirely in India, that will power the audio wearables brand's upcoming premium TWS charging cases early next year.

Tata Electronics has enabled assembly, packaging and testing in India, ensuring that design, IP creation, and packaging have all been executed domestically, according to a release.

"The result of this collaboration is a high-volume chip, designed entirely in India by HrdWyr that brings significant innovations in intelligent battery management. It will debut at scale in boAt’s upcoming premium TWS (True Wireless Stereo) charging cases early next year," said the release announcing the HrdWyr Indus 1011, indigenously designed, high-volume, branded chip.

The chip is designed and developed by semiconductor startup HrdWyr in collaboration with boAt, with assembly, packaging, and testing support from Tata Electronics, it added.

"The launch reflects the growing capability of Indian companies to drive innovation across the semiconductor value chain," it said.

The move marks a significant milestone in boAt’s evolution from collaborating with leading global players at the chipset level to now placing bold bets on a homegrown startup, the release added.

boAt brought consumer insights, end-user pain points, and market needs, while HrdWyr translated these into chip features by developing new IPs tailored for low-power, performance and reliability by using data-first principles to build next generation AISoCs.

Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of boAt said the company has consistently backed the Make in India vision.

"We have always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver world-class products. By taking the first-mover step to collaborate with HrdWyr at the semiconductor level, we are demonstrating that India’s consumer brands can be ecosystem enablers," Mehta said.

He added: "We are proud to show that true product differentiation comes from innovation at the chip level, and this can be achieved right here in India." Ramamurthy Sivakumar, Co-founder and CEO, HrdWyr noted that semiconductors and AI are the foundation of all modern economies and that strategic autonomy in semiconductor innovation and supply chain is an imperative for large economies like India.

"Fabless product companies like HrdWyr are critical to achieving this goal, eventually taking Indian innovation to the world. This milestone proves that India can innovate at the deepest levels of technology - semiconductor product design and IP creation.

"With boAt’s bold trust in a homegrown chip and Tata Electronics’ manufacturing capabilities, we are showing that India’s semiconductor ecosystem is ready for global scale," Sivakumar added. PTI MBI DRR