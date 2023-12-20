Make in India: Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 250th fuselage for AH-64 Apache

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) on Wednesday said it has delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its production facility in Hyderabad.

TBAL produces the fuselage for customers around the world, including the US Army.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited has delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad," the company said.

TBAL has been supplying the fuselages to Boeing's Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona.

"These fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world, including the US Army, and most recently, the six on order with the Indian Army," it said.

The company said this "milestone" reflects TBAL's continuous dedication to bolstering India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess.

The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes, it said in a release.

"TBAL's 14,000 sqm facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, with over 90 per cent of the parts used in the Apache aerostructure assemblies manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers," it said.

The AH-64 Apaches hold the reputation of being the world's one of the most advanced and proven attack helicopters.

The helicopter is capable of delivering a variety of weapons which include air to ground Hellfire missiles. PTI MPB KVK KVK