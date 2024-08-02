Make voter I-D enough proof for citizenship: TMC MP

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A TMC MP on Friday pitched for making a valid identification used to cast a vote in assembly or general elections as sufficient proof for granting citizenship, saying adding conditions like producing ancestral documents and being sent to detention camps for failure is dehumanising.

Raising the issue through a zero-hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Mamata Thakur said enforcing conditions that degrade anyone is unacceptable.

"Those who vote, those who have any kind of valid identification, which we use to vote and elect the Prime Minister, or the Chief Ministers or governments of the states, forcing them to furnish documents over again, or making them renounce citizenship in order to apply for citizenship all over again is degrading," she said speaking in Bengali.

She was referring to using voter ID cards as valid proof for giving citizenship.

"Adding conditions in the name of giving citizenship, forcing them to submit ancestral documents, and refusing citizenship if they fail to do so, and sending them to detention camps is immensely dehumanising," she said.

Authorities in Assam are using a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify illegal immigrants.

Drawing an analogy with the Paris Olympics, she said India sent 117 athletes to the games but "no one raised questions regarding the caste, language or religion of these athletes. They have and are playing for the country. The whole nation is supporting them".

Stating that attempts to divide citizens on grounds of religion, language, sub-national identity, and caste is never right, she said compelling any citizen to show their identity records on these grounds or any other factors is uncalled for.

"No citizen should be served with conditions in order to pursue a life of peace in this country. We stand for natural, unconditional citizenship. We are against making citizens show any unnatural paper for that," she said.

"If you want to give any identity card to the citizens of the country, it should be given without any conditions. By making them submit papers, fill up forms and coercing them to furnish false information - I condemn this game which has been started." She said India's diversity was its pride, and "enforcing conditions on that and using that to degrade anyone is unacceptable".

"If you can't give unconditional citizenship, no one has given anyone the right to disrespect our brothers and sisters by asking them to show papers. Let us all live and progress together," she added. PTI ANZ ANZ BAL BAL