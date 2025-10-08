MakeMyTrip, Google Cloud partner to enhance travel planning assistant 'Myra'

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip on Wednesday announced a partnership with Google Cloud to enhance its AI-enabled travel planning chatbot assistant 'Myra'.

In a statement, MakeMyTrip said the partnership is aimed at making bespoke travel planning and booking more intuitive and accessible to all travellers.

By harnessing Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, MakeMyTrip's platform will create and refine personalised itineraries based on travellers' preferences and requirements, drawing on reviews, maps, and other grounded sources of information, with greater accuracy and efficiency than current chatbot-based planners, it stated.

"Planning and booking travel has become increasingly complex, with travellers expecting more choice, faster service, and experiences tailored to their unique preferences and constraints," said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.