MakeMyTrip introduces AI-powered natural language search for hotels and homestays

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) NASDAQ-listed travel tech platform MakeMyTrip on Thursday announced the launch of a semantic search feature for hotel and homestay discovery.

The AI-powered feature enables travellers to find accommodation by describing their requirements in natural language, removing the need to navigate multiple filters.

Users can search using natural-language queries such as "pet-friendly hotels in Manali with a swimming pool" or "heritage stays near Jaipur forts with parking." The AI interprets these requests and delivers relevant properties with contextual information -- property visuals, AI-curated user-generated content, and personalised rankings.

Ankit Khanna, Chief Product Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, "With AI Search within stay booking experience, we're simplifying one of the most important parts of the traveller journey, finding the right stay." PTI RSN DR DR