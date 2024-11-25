MakeMyTrip introduces multi-currency payment options

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Monday announced the introduction of multi-currency payment options to boost inbound tourism.

Advertisment

The launch of the multi-currency feature will help connect international travellers directly with the company's extensive supply network, offering accommodation in over 2,100 cities across India, the company said in a statement..

"This feature simplifies payments in the currency of their choice for the Indian Diaspora spread across the globe, as well as our international customers, while also laying the foundation for greater adoption of the MakeMyTrip platform among inbound international travellers," MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

The new multi-currency feature allows payments in major global currencies, including the Bahraini Dinar, British Pound Sterling, Euro and US Dollar. PTI SM MR