MakeMyTrip launches feature to simplify booking of homestays, hotels around national parks

New Delhi, 19 Aug (PTI) NASDAQ-listed travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said it has introduced a new feature designed to simplify the discovery and booking of hotels and homestays in and around over 100 national parks across India.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm said it has leveraged artificial intelligence to map over 2,000 hotels and homestays with their nearest national park zones.

Users on the platform will also have access to key park information through the 'Tips' section, which provides details on the National Park's operational hours, peak visitation periods, entry protocols, transport routes, and the official website of the state tourism board to support informed decision-making.

Covering more than 100 national parks across the country, the initiative addresses a common challenge faced by travellers: identifying the right accommodation within these vast, multi-zoned parks.

Visitors often struggle to determine whether a property is located near a specific entry gate for easier safari access, or inside or outside the park boundaries. Proximity to entry gates has always been one of the most sought-after pieces of information for visitors, yet one of the hardest to find, MakeMyTrip stated.

"On our platform, searches for national parks have doubled over the past two years, a clear sign of the growing interest among travellers. By making it easier to discover and book stays around these destinations, we hope to encourage more people to explore India's natural heritage and contribute to the growth of this segment," said Ankit Khanna, Chief Product Officer - Hotel, Growth & Emerging Businesses, MakeMyTrip.