MakeMyTrip launches GenAI-enabled trip planning assistant

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Online travel services provider MakeMyTrip on Thursday launched a multi-lingual GenAI-enabled trip planning assistant, helping users at every stage of travel planning, from discovery to fulfilment.

The new GenAI trip planning assistant is a notable upgrade to the existing AI agent, Myra, and will make the experience seamless and conversational, enabling travellers to interact via voice and text, the company said in a statement.

This will ensure that users across India, who have previously been unable to book due to discomfort with the English language, will now be able to do so. The Beta version of Myra is now live in English and Hindi, with plans to expand to multiple Indian languages, after fine-tuning conversation flows based on early user feedback, it added.

"By enabling access initially in Hindi, and expanding to multiple Indian languages soon, this launch has the potential to solve for the Bharat heartland, reaching the deepest corners, and bringing seamless, intelligent travel booking to those who've long been underserved by digital platforms," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said. PTI RKL SHW