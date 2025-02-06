MakeMyTrip launches 'Loved by Devotees' feature for spiritual tourism

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) MakeMyTrip has introduced 'Loved by Devotees' feature on its app to help people in planning spiritual journeys and pilgrimages.

The feature will have a curated collection of over 450 hotels and homestays across 26 leading spiritual destinations that will help in better planning of spiritual journeys and to find stays that meet with specific needs for comfort, accessibility, and convenience of travellers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Developed using real traveller insights and technology, it ('Loved by Devotees')helps travellers find the perfect stay. The goal is simple: to remove the stress of planning so devotees can focus on what truly matters -- their faith and experience," MakeMyTrip Chief Product Officer - Hotel, Growth and Emerging Businesses, Ankit Khanna said.

The initiative currently covers 26 spiritual destinations -- Ajmer, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Deoghar, Dwarka, Guruvayur, Haridwar, Katra, Kukke Subramanya, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Mathura, Nathdwara, Prayagraj, Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Somnath, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Thrissur, Tirupati, Udupi, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Vrindavan. PTI SM TRB