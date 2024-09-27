MakeMyTrip partners with 10 airlines, ICICI Bank to boost international business class travel

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Friday said it has partnered with leading airlines to boost international business class travel.

Under the collaboration, international airlines include Air Astana, Air India, Air India Express, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Vistara offer up to 20 per cent discount on business class fares on MakeMyTrip platform from September 27 to October 2, the company said in a statement.

MakeMyTrip has also partnered with private sector lender ICICI Bank to provide an additional Rs 10,000 off for ICICI Bank cardholders.

"The Indian traveller is rapidly evolving, seeking the best at every stage of their travel journey. With the launch of initiatives like the Business Class Fest, we aim to make premium experiences both accessible and rewarding," MakeMyTrip Chief Operating Officer, Flights, Holidays and Gulf, Saujanya Shrivastava, added. PTI SM TRB