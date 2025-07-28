MakeMyTrip partners with UK's largest hotel chain Premier Inn to onboard 900 properties

New Delhi: NASDAQ-listed travel booking major MakeMyTrip on Monday said it has onboarded 900 properties across key cities in the UK, following a partnership with Premier Inn -- the largest hotel chain in the European nation.

MakeMyTrip has been steadily expanding its international hotel supply through a direct contracting strategy focused on high-demand outbound destinations. In the past year, the Gurugram-headquartered firm has added over 2,000 directly contracted hotels across 50 cities in 20 countries.

These 50 cities collectively account for more than half of India's outbound travel.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "Over the past twelve months, we have pursued a focused strategy to deepen our international accommodation offerings... our partnership with Premier Inn in the UK, one of the most preferred destinations for Indian travellers, is a key part of this strategy."

Tim Sleep, Director of Sales & Distribution at Premier Inn, said, "Connecting with MakeMyTrip... will drive increased awareness across India and surrounding markets."