Travel booking platform MakeMyTrip posts Q2 profit at USD 17.9 mn

New Delhi: Online travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Wednesday posted a net profit of USD 17.9 million for September quarter FY25, on strong revenue growth.

Advertisment

The NASDAQ-listed company had reported a net profit of USD 2 million in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue as per IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) grew 26.5 per cent in constant currency to USD 211 million from USD 168.7 million in Q2 FY24, a statement said.

The adjusted operating profit grew 32.9 per cent year-on-year to USD 37.5 million in Q2 FY25.

Advertisment

MakeMyTrip has three main revenue streams -- Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages and Bus Ticketing.

"Our unwavering focus on innovation, powered by advanced technology to deliver a differentiated customer experience, has been a key driver of this progress. We continue to be positive about the long-term outlook of India's travel and tourism market and stay committed to further accelerating efforts to expand our supply partnerships and deepen engagement with our customers," Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said.