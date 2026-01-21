New Delhi (PTI): Nasdaq-listed online travel service provider, MakeMyTrip Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14.47 per cent rise in adjusted net profit to USD 51.4 million in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The company had posted an adjusted net profit of USD 44.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, MakeMyTrip Ltd said in a statement.

Its revenue, as per IFRS, grew by 15.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 295.7 million in Q3 FY26 from USD 267.4 million in Q3 FY25, it added.

"Our diversified product portfolio of transport and accommodation options helped us mitigate the impact of slower growth in the domestic air travel market and deliver strong overall growth in this seasonal quarter," MakeMyTrip Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

On the way forward, he said, "We remain focused on expanding our wallet share with Indian travellers each quarter, with comprehensive and differentiated offerings for new and existing customers".

The company is also progressing well on its AI journey to continuously improve customer experience and to make the organisation more efficient and agile, Magow added.