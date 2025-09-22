MakeMyTrip seals strategic alliance with Vietnam's Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) NASDAQ-listed travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Monday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Vietnam's Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, as India emerges as a key driver of inbound tourism to the Southeast Asian nation, aided by rising travel demand and simplified e-visa policies.

Through the association, Sun Group's resorts, hotels and Vietnam's tourist attractions will be offered via itineraries tailored by MakeMyTrip for travellers booking through its platform.

Indian arrivals in Vietnam grew from 1,69,000 in 2019 to 3,92,000 in 2023, registering a 231 per cent increase. The momentum continued with 5,01,000 visitors in 2024 and 3,37,000 arrivals in the first half of 2025.

Tran Nguyen, Deputy General Director of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, said, "India is among Vietnam's fastest-growing source markets, with arrivals more than tripling since 2019. Through our association with MakeMyTrip, we aim to showcase Sun Group's world-class destinations to Indian travellers and further strengthen Vietnam's position as a high-quality, experiential destination of choice." Jasmeet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, Holidays & Experiences at MakeMyTrip, said, "Through this association with Sun Group, we aim to bring the best of Vietnam's resorts, hotels, and world-class attractions into our itineraries, giving Indian travellers a richer and more immersive holiday experience." Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, under Sun Group, has eight theme parks and destinations across Vietnam. Its portfolio also includes 15 resorts in Vietnam. PTI RSN TRB