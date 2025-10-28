MakeMyTrip slips into red with USD 5.7 mn loss in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip on Tuesday reported a loss of USD 5.7 million in the September quarter.

The Gurugram-headquartered travel booking platform had reported a net profit of USD 17.9 million in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing on NASDAQ showed.

According to the filing, the company generated a revenue of USD 229.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.7 per cent (12.6 per cent in constant currency) over revenue of USD 211 million in the year-ago period -- primarily attributable to the robust travel demand in India.

MakeMyTrip Group Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Magow stated, "It was encouraging to see travel sentiments improve in Q2, especially in the leisure segment, following a muted Q1 of this fiscal year due to external disruptions.

"Most of our segments experienced strong growth, although recovery in domestic air travel remained slow due to short-term supply constraints."