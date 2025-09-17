MakeMyTrip ties up with Zomato to roll out 'Food on Train' offering

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Travellers booking train tickets on the MakeMyTrip app can now order food from over 40,000 restaurant partners, which are listed on Zomato, at more than 130 stations, the NASDAQ-listed travel tech platform said on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip has tied up with Zomato for the 'Food on Train' offering.

In FY 2024-25, more than 90,000 rail passengers used Indian Railways' e-catering services every day, marking a 66 per cent year-on-year growth.

In a statement, MakeMyTrip said it is well-positioned to leverage this demand through its 'Food on Train' offering, spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and quick snacks, by leveraging its proprietary 'Live Train Status' tool.

"With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience.

"This collaboration with Zomato builds on that momentum and will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India's mobility ecosystem," Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer (Flights, GCC, Corporate Travel) & Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip, said.

The initial response to the soft launch with Zomato has been encouraging and indicates a preference for travel-friendly meals.

Building on this momentum, MakeMyTrip said it will roll out targeted campaigns to drive greater awareness of its on-train food delivery.

"This collaboration with MakeMyTrip enables train passengers to conveniently order meals from their favourite restaurants through the MakeMyTrip platform, with direct food delivery to their seats. We are truly excited about the value this partnership will bring to our customers," Rahul Gupta, VP - Product, Zomato, said.

As a Diwali special, travellers booking their rail journey on MakeMyTrip will receive a complimentary coupon, redeemable on food orders via Zomato. PTI RSN DRR