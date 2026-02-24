MakeMyTrip's gross bookings from corporate travel cross USD 1 bn in 2025

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said its gross bookings from the corporate travel segment crossed USD 1 billion in 2025, serving a base of more than 40 lakh employees.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm said gross bookings across corporate platforms - Quest2Travel, MyBiz, and Happay, breached the USD 1 billion mark, emerging as one of its growth drivers and now contributing over 10 per cent to the overall bookings.

MakeMyTrip has a client base of 500 large enterprises, including 150 of the top BSE 500 listed companies and 75,000 SMEs nationwide.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "Our Corporate Travel Business is relatively much younger than our B2C business, but has scaled up quite rapidly in a short span of about 5 years".

Looking ahead, MakeMyTrip said it is working to expand more services like forex and visa support to further strengthen its value proposition for corporate international travellers. PTI RSN RSN BAL BAL