MakeMyTrip's myBiz partners with Zoho to streamline biz travel, expense management

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI)MakeMyTrip's corporate travel solutions provider myBiz on Friday announced its strategic alliance with global technology company Zoho to streamline corporate travel and expense management.

This collaboration aims to streamline corporate travel and expense management by offering tailored solutions to businesses across industries, that are facing different levels of complexities in their travel and expense needs, the company said in a statement.

It will also aim to enrich backend efficiencies across organisations, enhancing the ease, efficiency, and flexibility with which businesses can manage their travel, expense, and governance needs.

"Together with Zoho, we aim to provide a comprehensive suite that impeccably integrates with existing systems for businesses of all sizes," MakeMyTrip Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer - Corporate, Raj Rishi Singh said. PTI SM MR MR MR