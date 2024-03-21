Making steady progress on commercial PC business segment: Asus India executive

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Asus on Thursday said it has been making "steady progress" in the commercial PC business segment over the last 3-4 years, after tasting success in the consumer PC business where it ranks number 2 in the Indian market.

Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, Dinesh Sharma told PTI that the company has made rapid strides in the consumer PC and gaming PC business with engineering and technology innovation, and is now bringing the same capability set to design and provide business-oriented commercial PCs.

"We are already very strong in the consumer PC business, we are number 2 in the Indian market. For the last 3-4 years, you know, we've been focusing also on the commercial PC business, and we're making steady progress in it," he said.

Asus is a strong technology company, Sharma said.

"We've made rapid strides in the consumer PC and gaming PC business with our engineering and technology innovation capability. We are bringing the same capability set to design and provide best-in-class, business-oriented commercial PCs." Sharma said top private sector banks, the ITeS, and BFSI verticals are Asus's biggest customers in the commercial segment.

The company is keen to get 'Made for India' aspects built into its products, he further said.

"For instance, the dual heat sink that cools down the processor much faster, even in hot and humid surroundings, or the speaker output that is loud and clear, useful in noisy environments... Higher battery capacity in thin, lightweight laptops and compact C-type charging are other differentiators," he said.

The price for Asus's business segment laptops, he said, ranges from Rs 36,000 to up to about Rs 2 lakh.

Lauding the Indian government's production-linked incentive scheme, Sharma said India has a very structured process to drive the growth of manufacturing in India, which is propelling the larger ecosystem.

PLI 2.0 is the key driver for manufacturing in India, he added. PTI ANK MBI TRB TRB