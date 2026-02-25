Makmor signs LoI with GmbH to acquire 10 electric passenger aircraft

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered business management consulting firm Makmor on Wednesday announced signing a letter of intent (LoI) with German firm MD Aircraft GmbH for acquiring 10 electric regional passenger aircraft to tap the growing air travel demand in the regional space.

The agreement marks one of the first structured fleet commitments for the nine-seater, all-electric short take-off and landing passenger aircraft, MDA1 eViator, designed to operate from shorter regional airstrips while delivering significantly lower operating costs and near-zero emissions, Makmor said.

Initial flight tests for the aircraft are targeted for 2028, with certification and entry into service planned for 2030, it said, adding that the deal positions India as a potential early growth market for zero-emission regional air mobility.

With hundreds of underutilised airstrips and growing tier-2/3 connectivity demand, the country presents a compelling case for electric regional aircraft, the company said.

"India's next aviation leap will not be incremental -- it will be transformational. Electric regional aircraft offer a real opportunity to reduce operating costs while dramatically cutting emissions," said Ravi Andrews, Makmor Founder of Makmor, who has previously been associated with Honeywell Aerospace and Airbus Defence & Space.

"This LoI reflects increasing global confidence in practical, certifiable electric regional aircraft. We see strong alignment between India's regional connectivity goals and the MDA1's operating economics and sustainability profile," said Gregor Miller, CEO of MD Aircraft GmbH. PTI IAS TRB TRB