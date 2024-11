New Delhi: Malabar Gold & Diamonds on Friday said it has roped in national award-winning actor Manasi Parekh as brand ambassador for the next two years for its new campaign in Gujarati language.

Parekh, who has strong cultural roots in Gujarat, makes her a "perfect ambassador for our brand among Gujarati customers", said Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed.

The campaign, launched across multiple platforms, aims to focus on reaching the Gujarati community.