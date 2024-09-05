Malabar Gold to open 20 new showrooms in October in India, abroad

New Delhi: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's sixth-largest jewellery retailer, on Thursday announced plans to launch 20 new showrooms in October as part of its global expansion strategy.

The company will open three new showrooms in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan and one new showroom each in Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Punjab.

New showrooms will also be opened in Muwaileh in Sharjah; Muaither in Qatar; and Nakheel Mall in Saudi Arabia, as well as in North America.

"Opening 20 new showrooms in October aligns with our vision to become the world's leading retail jeweller. Our expansion plan focuses on sustainable and responsible growth that not only drives our business forward but also benefits society," Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed said, in a statement.

The new showrooms will offer a diverse range of traditional and contemporary jewellery collections, coupled with a personalized shopping experience.

Malabar Gold currently operates 355 showrooms across 13 countries.