Malabar Gold's trust built on values, company tells 27,500 employees after Pakistani influencer row

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Kerala-based jewellery retail giant Malabar Gold & Diamonds has told its 27,500 employees that the company's foundation of trust is built on values and strengthened by responsibility, while addressing a recent social media controversy that impacted its festive season sales.

In an email to employees on Friday, Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed said the company takes "immense pride in being rooted in India's rich heritage, built upon its enduring values, and inspired every day by the nation's vibrant traditions".

"Recent discussions on social media have evoked strong sentiments, which we deeply understand and respect. However, certain online narratives have circulated incomplete or misleading interpretations about the intent and context of a past marketing engagement," Ahammed said in the email assessed by PTI.

The controversy erupted around Dhanteras 2025 following the company's brief association with London-based Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid, who had criticised India's military Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025.

Social media users labelled the jewellery chain as "sympathisers of Pakistan", with boycott calls affecting sales during the crucial festive period.

The company clarified that Khalid's involvement was a one-time, third-party-arranged promotion for its Birmingham showroom opening, and it was unaware of her political remarks when they engaged with her.

"A third-party vendor had previously entered into an engagement on our behalf. Upon learning that the collaboration did not align with our brand's values, we acted immediately to discontinue both the association and the vendor relationship," Ahammed said.

The firm has since blacklisted the agency responsible.

To counter the defamatory campaign, Malabar Gold approached the Bombay High Court, submitting over 400 URLs of defamatory posts. The court granted an ad-interim injunction ordering social media platforms, including Meta, X, and Google, to remove and block further posts defaming the brand.

The court acknowledged that the influencer engagement preceded the Pahalgam incident and that the company had discontinued ties upon learning of her background.

Ahammed also posted about the communication on social media platform 'X', stating: "Today our leaders' communication to all the team members openly emphasised the trust, accountability and the importance of cultural sensitivities." Ahammed emphasised trust, accountability and the importance of cultural sensitivities. "These principles have always been the foundation of Malabar and it's reassuring to work for a brand that lives its values daily," he said.

In his communication, the chairman told employees, "Our journey has always celebrated India's story, a story of craftsmanship, integrity, and respect for diversity. Being Indian is reflected not only in our products and presence but in our mindset and moral compass." Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the world's fifth-largest jewellery retailer with a turnover of USD 7.36 billion in FY 2024-25. It operates over 410 retail showrooms across 14 countries, including more than 20 states in India.

"We reaffirm our commitment to accountability, cultural sensitivity, and maintaining public trust," Ahammed said. PTI LUX TRB