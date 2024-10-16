Malaysia Airlines enters into strategic codeshare partnership with IndiGo

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo have entered into a strategic codeshare partnership.

Now, Malaysia Airlines' flight code 'MH' will be added to seven domestic destinations -- Kolkata, Varanasi, Patna, Tiruchirappalli, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

A release on Wednesday said IndiGo's flight code '6E' will be added to Malaysia Airlines' domestic flights from its main hub at Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

Codeshare provides seamless connectivity for passengers.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, said the airline is delighted to embark on the codeshare partnership with IndiGo, recognising the tremendous potential of the Indian market for both leisure and business travel.

Currently, Malaysia Airlines flies to ten Indian cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Kolkata. PTI RAM IJT BAL BAL