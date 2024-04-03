Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo sign initial pact for codeshare partnership

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Malaysia Airlines has inked an initial pact with domestic no-frills carrier IndiGo for a codeshare partnership to boost connectivity between the two countries.

Moreover, a cooperation agreement between the two airlines will enable both carriers to provide customers with more options and flexibility for seamless travel between Malaysia and India, IndiGo said in a statement.

Through this cooperation, Malaysia Airlines will be able to strengthen its connectivity with India, as the marketing carrier on IndiGo operated flights, while IndiGo customers will get to explore more Southeast Asia destinations through Malaysia Airlines' extensive network, it said.

This reciprocal arrangement will allow both carriers to provide seamless connections to their customers, besides enabling them to enjoy an integrated travel itinerary among other facilities, IndiGo said.

Malaysia Airlines currently operates 71 weekly flights to nine key hubs in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Trivandrum.

"With India being our largest international market, we are delighted to enter this MoU with IndiGo to further widen our reach beyond the nine hubs we currently operate within India," said Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group. PTI IAS DRR