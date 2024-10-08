Malaysia Airlines to restart Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata direct flights from Dec 2

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Malaysia Airlines will restart direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kolkata from December 2 as the carrier boosts its services to India.

Currently, the airline connects Kuala Lumpur directly with nine Indian cities -- New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad.

Five weekly flights will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata route starting from December 2, the airline said in a release on Tuesday.

Malaysia Airlines stopped direct flights to Kolkata in 2006.

With the recommencement of the Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata services, the airline will offer 76 weekly flights between India and Malaysia.

Currently, the carrier operates 71 weekly flights to India. The flights to Amritsar were increased from four per week to daily in August.

"India is a key market for us, and by continually enhancing our network and increasing frequencies, we aim to deliver exceptional travel experiences, complemented by Malaysia Airlines’ renowned hospitality," Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said. PTI RAM DR DR