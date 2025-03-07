Malaysia's MPOC, India's OTAI sign agreement to boost palm oil awareness

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and the Oil Technologists' Association of India (OTAI) have signed an agreement to enhance awareness of Malaysian palm oil's nutritional and health benefits in the Indian market, aiming to foster sustainable trade growth between the two countries.

India, a crucial market for Malaysian palm oil, will see targeted awareness campaigns addressing misconceptions and highlighting palm oil's role in health, nutrition, and industrial applications under the new partnership.

The collaboration will focus on consumer education, industry engagement, and scientific research to strengthen palm oil's position in India's food and non-food sectors.

"India remains one of the most important markets for Malaysian palm oil, and fostering greater awareness through science-backed initiatives is key to reinforcing its acceptance," MPOC CEO Belvinder Sron said in a statement.

"Collaborations with organisations like OTAI allow us to draw on their expertise and network to effectively engage with key stakeholders. By working together, we can dispel misinformation, drive consumer confidence, and ensure that the positive attributes of Malaysian palm oil are widely recognised," Sron added.

Palm oil is free of trans fats and contains vitamin E antioxidants in two varieties: tocopherols and tocotrienols. It has a balance of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, with natural compounds like tocotrienols and beta-carotene that support cardiovascular health.

Established in 1943, OTAI represents technologists, scientists, academicians, researchers, and industry professionals in oils, fats, oleochemicals, surfactants, and allied products. The association has regional offices across India and promotes technical advancements through seminars, workshops, and research initiatives.

Under the agreement, MPOC and OTAI will organise industry seminars, conferences, and academic lectures to educate Indian consumers, food manufacturers, and industry stakeholders about Malaysian palm oil's benefits and applications.

The partners will also support research collaborations with Indian educational institutions to validate palm oil's nutritional and functional properties, with findings to be published in scientific journals, industry forums, and media channels.

Additionally, the organisations will facilitate industry networking and policy exchanges to strengthen trade relationships between Malaysian and Indian palm oil stakeholders. PTI LUX DR