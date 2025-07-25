Malaysia's palm oil exports to India rebound, market share grows to 35 pc : MPOC

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Malaysia's crude palm oil exports to India rebounded to 2.5 lakh tonne monthly in May and June after a brief slowdown, with the nation's market share in India rising to 35 per cent in the first half of 2025 from 30 per cent in 2023, Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) Chief Executive Officer Belvinder Sron said.

Speaking at the 4th edition of IVPA Global Round Table, the CEO said exports had recovered following a peak in October 2024, with the positive trend expected to continue into the third quarter driven by price competitiveness and festive restocking ahead of Diwali.

"Over the past five years, Malaysia's crude palm oil exports to India have averaged a stable 2.5 million MT annually," Sron said on Thursday. "We expect this upward trajectory to continue through the end of the year." During the roundtable, MPOC formalized a collaboration with the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) to promote the nutritional and sustainability credentials of Malaysian palm oil, a statement said.

The partnership follows a March 2025 agreement with the Oil Technologists' Association of India (OTAI) to advance nutritional education and support local research on palm oil's health attributes.

The new IVPA collaboration includes joint advocacy on regulatory issues and a consumer education campaign featuring the series "Bharat Ka Swaad Palm Oil Ke Saath" in partnership with celebrity chef Shipra Khanna.

MPOC continues to strengthen engagement with Indian stakeholders to counter negative narratives such as "No Palm Oil" labels while building trust and expanding awareness about Malaysian palm oil.

As the world's second-largest palm oil producer with a 24 per cent share of global production and output of 19.34 million tonne, Malaysia remains a reliable supplier to India.

The country exports most of its annual production while consuming only 3 to 3.5 million tonne domestically. Although total production peaked at 19.9 million tonne in 2017, Sron said expansion of mature planted areas has plateaued in line with environmental commitments. Sustained investments in production efficiency and sustainability have positioned Malaysian palm oil as a premium product globally.

The Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, legally mandated and independently audited, covers around 90 per cent of plantations as of 2025. The enhanced MSPO 2.0 standard, effective since January 2025, sets stricter sustainability and ethics norms, particularly benefitting small-scale farmers through government support, she said.

Continued research and development investments are helping improve yields, reduce environmental impact and maintain product quality, cementing Malaysia's position in responsible palm oil production, she added.