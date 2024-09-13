*Maldives ministers visit Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project site Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Engineering entity AFcons on Friday said ministers from the Maldives visited a stretch of the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The delegation of ministers visited a package being built by the entity, which includes the country's first high-speed rail tunnel spanning 7 kms, as per an official statement.

**** * Purvankara bags redevelopment rights for a south Mumbai building Realty developer Purvankara on Friday said it has bagged the redevelopment rights for a south Mumbai building where new construction can fetch over Rs 1.25 lakh a square foot.

It has bagged the rights for Miami Apartments at Breach Candy spread a little over 2,000 sq m of land, as per a statement.

**** *RBL Bank launches co-branded credit with DMI Finance Private sector lender RBL Bank has launched a co-branded credit card offering with DMI Finance for the non-bank lender's customers.

The partnership aims to broaden credit card access to customers across metro and non-metro cities in India, a statement said.

**** *Icra assigns ESG rating to InCred Financial Services Domestic rating agency Icra on Friday said it has assigned its maiden Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating to InCred Financial Services.

The rating has been assigned by the agency's dedicated subsidiary Icra ESG Ratings, as per a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL