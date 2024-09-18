Maldives' ruling party team embarks on China visit

Male, Sep 18 (PTI) A delegation of the Maldives' ruling party on Wednesday embarked on an eight-day visit to China to seek the strategies utilised by the communist state to achieve its current economic development and enhance bilateral ties.

The team from the People's National Congress (PNC) is visiting on the invitation of the Chinese ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC), state-run Public Service Media (PSM News) said.

The PNC team, which will be led by Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Ameen and includes ministers, MPs and officials of the President's Office, will meet Liu Jianchao, China's Minister of International Department of the CPC.

Ever since President Mohammad Muizzu assumed charge in November last year, China has increased its stake in the archipelagic nation. Muizzu himself visited China in January going against the precedent of Maldives president making India as the first port of call.

"PNC revealed that the primary objective of the trip is to seek the strategies utilised by China, to achieve its current economic development, all while enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries," the PSM News said.

The team will visit five Chinese cities and hold talks with senior officials of CPC and will observe the developmental works of the cities.

PNC's secretary general Zeenaz Adnan and Mohamed Firzul, Under Secretary for Public Policy at the Presidential Office are also part of the delegation that has over a dozen members.

The team will conclude its visit on September 26, the PSM News added.

China is Maldives' one of the largest trade partners with bilateral trade exceeding USD 700 million.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Free Trade Agreement with China will be implemented on January 1, 2025, following which the bilateral trade is expected to rise to USD 100 billion.