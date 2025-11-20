Man Industries, Aramco Asia India plan to set up steel pipe unit in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Man Industries (India) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Aramco Asia India to explore the opportunity to establish a steel pipe manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aramco Asia India is effective immediately for a period of five years, Man Industries (India) said in an exchange filing.

The agreement aims to explore "the potential to establish a state-of-the-art steel pipe manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through MAN or its subsidiaries", it added.

MAN Industries (India) is one of the largest players in longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes, spirally welded pipes and coating systems.