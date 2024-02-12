Man Industries gets new pipe supply orders worth Rs 525 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Man Industries on Monday said it has secured pipe supply orders worth Rs 525 crore in the domestic and international markets.

With this, the company said its order book stands around Rs 1,600 crore.

"The orders, from both domestic and international clients for supply of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW), longitudinal double submerge arc welding (L-SAW) and helical submerged arc welded (H-SAW) pipes," Man Industries said in an exchange filing.

The order is scheduled for delivery over the next six months, it said.

Man Industries (India) is the flagship company of the Man Group. The company's manufacturing facilities have a combined capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum for L-SAW and H-SAW pipes. PTI ABI TRB