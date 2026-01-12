MAN Industries gets pipe supply orders worth Rs 550 cr

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Line pipes maker MAN Industries (India) has secured orders worth Rs 550 crore from domestic and international clients.

The orders are expected to be executed over the next six months, the company said in an exchange filing.

"It has secured new orders of Rs 550 crore...for the supply of coated line pipes and related pipe solutions," the company said.

Line pipes are specialized steel-grade pipes mainly used for industrial applications for high-pressure transportation of oil, natural gas, and water.

With the inclusion of these wins, MAN Industries said its unexecuted order book now stands at Rs 4,600 crore.