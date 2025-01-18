Man Industries India board approves plan to raise Rs 300 cr

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Man Industries India on Saturday said its board has approved a plan to raise Rs 300 crore and appointed Sandeep Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The company plans to raise up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of equity shares, convertible shares warrants through preferential issue, qualified institution placement (QIP), rights issue or a combination thereof, Man Industries India said in an exchange filing.

The board, at its meeting on Saturday, also approved the appointment of Sandeep Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from January 18, 2025.

In his earlier stints, Kumar has worked with Welspun Global Brands Limited and Raymond Group in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer and Director (Finance), respectively, and others.

MAN Industries (India) is one of the largest players in LSAW (longitudinal submerged arc welded) pipes, spirally welded pipes and coating systems.