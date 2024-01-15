Man Industries (India) secures new orders worth Rs 400 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Man Industries (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagging fresh orders worth Rs 400 crore in the domestic and international markets.

The total unexecuted order book as on Monday stands at about Rs 1,300 crore to be executed in 6 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

"This order reflects the robust business environment and showcases the trust of customers in the company's technological and executional capabilities," it said.

Man Industries (India) is one of the largest players in longitudinal submerged arc welded pipes, spirally welded pipes, and coating systems. PTI ABI TRB