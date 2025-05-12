Man Industries profit rises to Rs 68 cr in Jan-Mar

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Man Industries (India) Ltd has clocked over twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.1 crore in the March quarter, driven by revenues.

It had posted Rs 24.1 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company increased its revenue from operations by 50 per cent to Rs 1,218.5 crore from Rs 810.7 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

In entire FY25, the company's net profit rose 45.7 per cent to Rs 153.2 crore from Rs 105.1 crore in FY24.

"The growth momentum is driven by strategic initiatives aimed at expanding capacity, diversifying revenue streams, strengthening market presence, and sharpening its focus on core business operations," the company said.

On the outlook, the company's MD Nikhil Mansukhani said, "We are targeting a 20 per cent year-on-year revenue growth for FY26, backed by timely execution of ongoing and upcoming projects, capacity expansion, and continued order inflows." MAN Industries (India) is one of the largest players in LSAW (longitudinal submerged arc welded) pipes, spirally welded pipes and coating systems. PTI ABI TRB