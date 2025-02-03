Man Infraconstruction Q3 profit grows to Rs 39 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Man Infraconstruction on Monday reported 88 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 39.14 crore for December quarter, on reduced expenses.

It had posted Rs 20.76 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to Rs 116.65 crore from Rs 124.22 crore in October-December period a year ago. Expenses slipped to Rs 68.53 crore from Rs 95.77 crore.

EPC firm Man Infraconstruction is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU